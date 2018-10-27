Storm Debris Drop-Off to End

The seven storm debris drop-off sites provided after the October 14 snow storm will close at 9 a.m. Monday, October 29. Residents are reminded that these areas are only for tree debris from storm damage, and no other waste is allowed.

The following locations will close Monday morning:

Arnold Heights Pool, 4000 N.W 46th St., west side of pool parking lot

Oak Lake Park, 1st and Cornhusker streets, east side of the mulch pile in the parking lot north of the radio-controlled car track

Peterson Park, Southwood Dr. and Hwy. 2, south side of the paved parking lot

Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Court, east side of paved parking lot

University Place Park and Aquatic Center, 2000 N. 48th St., south side of ball field parking lot

Van Dorn Park, 9th and High streets, east side of parking lot

Woods Park, 32nd and “J” streets., south side of ball field parking lot

Residents may continue to take tree debris to the City Solid Waste Transfer Station, 5101 North 48th St. Hours are 6:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 6:45 a.m. to noon Sunday. Regular disposal charges and fees apply. To avoid an extra charge, residents must cover and secure their loads. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: landfill).