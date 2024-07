Meta says it’s dealing with a wave of ‘sextortion scams’ out of Nigeria, mostly targeting adult men.

Here’s how they work: A criminal poses as an attractive woman online and contacts men, trying to persuade them to send nude photos – which they then threaten to release to blackmail the victim.

The scams are most common on Instagram and Snapchat. Meta says it’s removed more than 63,000 accounts linked to scams.