Stone Sour’s Josh Rand shares update on physical & mental health

Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand has opened up regarding the status of his mental and physical health over the past few years.

In an Instagram post, Rand shares, “Back in 2018 when I was getting sober from alcohol and pills, my mental health started to take a downward spiral.”

“Come to find out my newfound sobriety would release all the negative s*** in my head that I had been suppressing for many years by chemicals,” he writes. “Looking back now, by the end of 2019 I had lost the ability to control my emotions. The highs were high, and the lows were low except there were no highs. I had hit rock bottom; I had become someone else and not in a good way.”

Rand’s situation came to a head in 2020 “after several events known as ‘explosive behavior.’”

“It became very apparent to me I needed help,” Rand says. “With the support of my wife, I began therapy. I can honestly say it’s completely changed my life and it’s one of the best things I’ve done and continue to do.”

Meanwhile, Rand continued to battle chronic back pain, which eventually led to him undergoing surgery in August.

“I’m still in the ‘get as much rest’ phase right now,” Rand says. “I’m hoping to start [physical therapy] soon and get back to playing.”

“I want to stress this is not a sympathy or ‘poor me’ post, but my 1st on the importance of mental health,” he concludes. “Be safe, be well.”

Stone Sour has been on hiatus since 2020. Since then, Rand has launched a new band called The L.I.F.E. Project.

