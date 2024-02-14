Stolen Vehicles Used In Northeast Lincoln Larceny Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 14)–Crime Stoppers this week takes a look at a case of a larceny from auto in northeast Lincoln from around 5am Monday.

LPD forensics technician Jared Minary on Wednesday said three vehicles were seen on security video blocking a residential street near 56th and Holdrege and video showed at least five people in three of those vehicles. Two of them casually walked around trying to enter the vehicles parked in the street.

Minary said the suspects got inside one car, where they stole a pancake air compressor and box of collectable toy cars. He says the video shows all three cars are consistent with three vehicles reported stolen early that morning. They include a red 2006 Honda Pilot with Nebraska license plate ALR-963 and a 2016 red Kia Forte with Nebraska plate number YYV-478. Both are still missing.

Minary said a 2014 blue Kia Forte also seen in the video has been recovered, found on Monday evening in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 9th and “A” Street.

Check out the video and if you have information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.