Stolen Vehicle Seen Hitting Another Vehicle in North Lincoln Ballfield Parking Lot

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–A stolen vehicle apparently was one of two vehicles seen driving through the grass and parking lot that were intentionally ramming each other early Thursday morning at Fleming Fields west of 33rd and Huntington.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says one witness saw the cars leave, heading south on 30th Street. At the same time, a 56-year-old man contacted police about his 2016 Hyundai Sonata being stolen from his home in the area of 28th and “T” Street.

That vehicle, worth about $8,500, was found at 29th and Apple, where it had damage to the rear window, steering column, front, rear and both sides. If you have information about this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.