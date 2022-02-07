Stolen Truck Found, But Weapon and Precious Metals Are Missing
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–A 36-year-old Lincoln man is out his handgun and about thousands of dollars worth of precious metals, when he came back out of the Walmart at 27th and Superior late Saturday night to find his truck was gone.
Eventually, the owner found the truck, but gun and metals were gone, according to Lincoln Police. The victim said he had a female acquaintance with him, when he stopped at Walmart, but she stayed in the truck after left to go inside the store. No arrests yet in this case.
Missing are a 9mm handgun and around $13,700 of precious metals.