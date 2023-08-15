Stolen SUV Driving Recklessly Leads LPD To Arrest Two Teens

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Two teens were arrested following a reckless driving complaint in northwest Lincoln on Monday night.

Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News they were called to the 700 block of West Fairfield Street, about a white SUV and two teens inside. There was a foot pursuit before both were taken into custody. Hubka tells KFOR News the SUV had not yet been reported stolen, when officers contacted both suspects.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Aaron Gonzales of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of stolen property and obstructing an officer, while the 17-year-old was referred for possession of stolen property. No damage was reported and how the SUV was stolen remains under investigation.