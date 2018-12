Lincoln Police are searching for suspects after a Salvation Army Red Kettle was stolen last Friday at the Walgreen’s at 27th and Vine.

Police Officer Angela Sands says the kettle, which contained roughly $60 in donations, after the bell ringer left the Walgreens at 8 p.m., and then 30-minutes later, a store clerk noticed a man put on the red smock and carry the kettle away.

The kettle was located a couple of blocks away near an apartment the next day.