Stolen Loaded Gun Found

A car was stopped Wednesday night for failing to signal a turn in the 4400 block of N 27th Street. The front seat passenger, 35-year-old, Christopher Merrick, was holding a can of beer. When Merrick was asked to step out of the vehicle, officers noticed a handgun on the seat. Come to find out, the loaded gun had been stolen from a residence near 27th and Holdrege in September. The driver, 41-year-old, Lagina Baker, was ticketed for possession of marijuana and given a warning for her traffic violations.