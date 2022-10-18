Stolen Laptop, Vehicles Recovered By LPD

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 18)–A tracking app for a stolen laptop helps Lincoln Police recover a stolen car.

It was just before 10am Monday that Lincoln Police were called to an apartment near 50th and “R” Street about a stolen vehicle. The victim told officers that someone he didn’t know stole his 2017 Kia Forte sedan from the parking lot of the apartment complex. The car had been unlocked, according the victim, with the keys in the center console and his laptop was inside.

Investigators say the man used an app feature to track the movements of the computer around town. It was around midnight Tuesday morning where the laptop was in a single location near 51st and Aylesworth. The stolen Kia was found and saw a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl get into the car.

Officers contacted both teens and took them into custody. A search of the sedan didn’t find the stolen computer, however, the tracking app continued to indicate it was in the area. Officers soon found another stolen vehicle, a 2008 Buick Enclave, parked along 50th Street between Aylesworth Avenue and Holdrege Street, which was stolen out of Omaha. Inside the Enclave was a 15-year-old boy and he was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the laptop.

Police say all three teens have been referred for theft by receiving and were put at the Youth Assessment Center.