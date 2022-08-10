Stolen Laptop Computers Belonging to LPS Have Been Recovered
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–At least 17 laptop computers stolen from the new Lincoln Northwest High School were found in an abandoned car and bushes by police late Sunday evening.
Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said police and LFR were originally called to the area of NW 38th and West Webster Street about a grass fire. Police found a vehicle parked nearby with the doors left open. Inside, officers found several laptop computers with labels from Lincoln Public Schools on them. More of the MacBook laptops were found wrapped in a towel underneath a bush.
Investigators believe the computers were stolen from a storage closet at Northwest High School, which was entered when someone apparently damaged the lock. All of the computers stolen have been recovered. No arrests have been made.
Vollmer said there’s nothing clear yet in the connection between the grass fire and the stolen computers.