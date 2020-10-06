Stolen IDs, Credit Cards and Meth Found In Lincoln Man’s Vehicle
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–Lincoln Police arrested a 36-year-old Lincoln man after numerous stolen credit cards, social security cards, and IDs were found in his vehicle early Monday evening.
Police say Jasper Falkner was wanted on several felony warrants and was arrested, after leading officers on a chase that started near 40th and St. Paul and ended at his home. When officers caught Falkner, they searched his car and found several stolen credit cards, social security cards, and identifications, along with a small amount of meth.
Investigators say two of the credit cards belonged to a 26-year-old man that had his vehicle broken into at Anytime Fitness near 27th and Superior on August 21. Those cards were then used at Super Saver and Kwik Shop.
Falkner was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, driving during suspension, as well as his outstanding warrants.
The other credit cards and ID’s found in his case are still being looked into to determine if they were stolen.