Stolen Handgun, Meth Found In Friday Traffic Stop

Mar 9, 2020 @ 12:06pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 9)–A stolen gun and 25.5 grams of meth were found by Lincoln Police during a traffic stop on Friday night near 27th and “O”.

According to police, officers got a probable cause to search and found a .22 caliber handgun, which had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Lincoln back on February 3.  Police arrested 36-year-old Michael Boston for possession with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm.

Two other passengers were in the car.  One was ticketed for possession of marijuana and the other was cited for a parole violation.

 

