Stolen Chihuahua Found

A stolen Chihuaua is back home. Lolita was taken from her owner’s home at 5th and E Sunday during a burglary on Sunday, October 28th. Police Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS a person living near 28th and M Streets claimed they had the 8-year-old Chihuahua. Come to find out, Celeste Phillips, a suspect in the burglary, dropped off the dog and was arrested after a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle near 25th and O Tuesday night. Police said during a follow up investigation, Phillips was also developed as a suspect in a robbery that took place on Saturday night in Lincoln near 46th Street and Prescott Avenue. In that case, a woman, alleged to be Phillips, asked a 62-year-old man for water, and when the man let her in his home, she and another suspect duct taped the victim and robbed him. Phillips was arrested for robbery, burglary, theft by receiving, and on an outstanding warrant.