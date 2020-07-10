      Weather Alert

Stolen Car VS Stolen Car!

Jul 10, 2020 @ 10:34am

Here’s a story to kick off your weekend!

Police near Portland, Oregon arrested a man accused of stealing an SUV after he crashed into a woman, who had also stolen the car she was driving.

27-year-old Randy Lee Cooper took off speeding when he released police had spotted him. A few minutes later, he crashed the SUV into another car.

While investigating the crash, the cops figured out the car that was hit — had also been stolen.

Then, they arrested 25-year-old Kristin Nicole Begue, who was reportedly drunk.

Both are now facing a bunch of charges.

 

