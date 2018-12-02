Stolen Car in YMCA Parking Lot Later Involved in Hit-and-run

Lincoln Police say a car that was stolen Friday evening in a southeast Lincoln YMCA parking lot was later involved in a hit-and-run. Police tell KFOR News, a 43-year-old woman, who was working out at the YMCA, lost her keys to the GMC Yukon.

When the woman went out to the parking lot, she found that her vehicle was gone. LPD says the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run near 41st Street and Baldwin Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the department.

There are no suspects at this time.