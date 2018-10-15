Stolen Car Had Gun, Other Weapon Inside

A gun and bow and arrow were inside a car that was stolen early Sunday morning from a northwest Lincoln hotel.

Police say a white 2003 Pontiac Grand Am was taken from the parking lot of the Country Inn and Suites at 1301 West Bond. Inside the car were a loaded rifle and a compound bow with arrows.

According to investigators, a 21-year-old man, who owns the car, said the car was unlocked and keys were left in the center console.

Police have no suspects.

