Stolen Car Found In Creek Bed

A vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Wednesday morning has been found crashed in a creek on the north edge of Lincoln.

Authorities confirmed the 2015 Nissan Sentra stolen in the area of 42nd and Holdrege at gunpoint from two people around 12:30 a.m. and it was found crashed late Wednesday morning at 27th and Arbor Road.

The suspect told the victims to get out of the car and then took the vehicle. Police are still looking for who they describe as a black male between 25 to 30 years old, about 6-foot tall with a slender build.