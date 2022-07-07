      Weather Alert

Stolen Auto Cases Were Up 34% In Lincoln During June 2022

Jul 7, 2022 @ 10:20am

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–Lincoln Police handled 86 reports of auto thefts during June 2022.  Compared to the same month in 2021, where there were 64 reports, that’s a 34% increase in auto thefts across the city.

Of the stolen vehicles during June 2022, Captain Todd Kocian said about 42% of them were unlocked with the keys left inside.  However, almost 77% of those stolen vehicles have been recovered.

Kocian reminds you to lock your vehicle when left unattended and never leave your key inside.  He adds that do not keep a spare key, or key fob used to start the vehicle, inside the vehicle.  Kocian says these simple steps can help prevent your vehicle from being stolen.

Courtesy of Lincoln Police.
Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
10 months ago
Steve Vai
10 months ago
Dropkick Murphys
2 weeks ago
IN THIS MOMENT – NOTHING MORE
2 weeks ago
In Flames
3 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On