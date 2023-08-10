Stitched Up Heart shares new ‘﻿To the Wolves’﻿ song, “Immortal”

Stitched Up Heart has premiered a new song called “Immortal,” a track off their upcoming album, To the Wolves.

You can listen to “Immortal” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

To the Wolves, which also features the songs “Possess Me” and the Escape the Fate-featuring title track, arrives September 1. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Darkness.

Stitched Up Heart will hit the road later in August on a tour with Escape the Fate.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

