Still not a toy

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 23: (L-R) Musicians Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 pose at a press party of announce the 2011 Honda Civic Tour featuring blink-182 and My Chemical Romance at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on May 23, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Blink-182 is turning 30 this year and Funko is celebrating. The band is getting a special-edition Pop! set featuring original band members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge.
The figures are naked behind their instruments, paying homage to the “What’s My Age Again” video. Pre-orders for the 30th-anniversary Blink-182 Funko Pop! set are now open at Entertainmentearth.com for 35-dollars.