Still Looking for Hit-and-Run Car

Lincoln Police thought they had found the car involved in a hit-and-run Thursday morning near Culler Middle School. An 11 year old 6th grader was knocked to the ground, suffering scrapes and bruises. He described the car as orange with black stripes. Police Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS an employee of a north Lincoln car dealership learned about the hit-and-run on Facebook and took notice Thursday afternoon when an orange Mustang drove onto the lot. Unfortunately, it was not the car involved in the hit-and-run, but Capt. Dale says it shows again how citizens of Lincoln are not afraid to become involved to help police.