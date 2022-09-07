Steve Via Documentary – THE FIRST 30

Steve Vai will be here at the Bourbon Theatre in November – details and tickets HERE

A new documentary covers the early life and career of guitar god Steve Vai.

The film is titled Steve Vai The Documentary: His First 30 Years (1960-1990), from director Alan Berry.

It covers Vai’s childhood, college years at Berklee, early career with artists like Frank Zappa and David Lee Roth, and first two solo albums.

Vai himself called the doc “informative, quasi-animated, and at times hilarious”.

The 77-minute doc is free to watch right now on YouTube and below!