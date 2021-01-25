Steel Panther bids farewell to Larry King
Legendary broadcaster Larry King passed away over the weekend and many tributes have been pouring in, including from glam metal band Steel Panther. While you may not expect Steel Panther to have any connection to King, they actually once appeared on Larry King Now in 2015.
The band shared a photo to their official Instagram account with the caption, “RIP to the legend, Larry King. Incredibly grateful we had a chance to hang with you a few years back.”
Larry King passed away on January 23 after battling Covid-19.
GET MORE FROM METAL HEAD ZONE