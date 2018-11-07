Stebbing Receives Fine In Car Sale Case

Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing will pay a fine of $2,500 after being found guilty of several charges related to his private sale of vehicles.

Court records show Stebbing pleaded no contest to several reduced charges in September as part of a deal with prosecutors. Stebbing lost his bid for re-election during the primary.

On Wednesday, Stebbing’s punishment was handed down in the form of three fines, totaling $2,500.

Prosecutors say Stebbing used online sites to sell 12 vehicles in a 12-month period and didn’t report the income from the sales or the accurate amount on the bills of sale.

State law requires anyone selling more than eight vehicles in a 12-month span to have a dealer’s license.