Static-X reacts to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cold” video

After a surprise collaboration with Spiritbox, Megan Thee Stallion has once again crossed over into the metal world in an unexpected way.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared a video on Instagram of her posing for a photoshoot while the Static-X song “Cold” plays in the background. The post then caught the attention of the “Push It” outfit, who reposted Meg’s clip alongside an exploding head emoji.

In addition to getting a shoutout from one of rap’s biggest stars, who currently has the #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Hiss,” Static-X has been busy with the release of their new album, Project Regeneration, Vol. 2, which dropped in January. The record includes late frontman Wayne Static‘s final vocal performances and compositions.

Static-X is currently on tour in support of Project Regeneration, Vol. 2 alongside Sevendust.

