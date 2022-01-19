Static-X pushed to ’23

Static-X has postponed its ‘Rise Of The Machine’ tour to next year, due to COVID-19 concerns.
The entire 42-date tour will now kick off Feb. 25th, 2023, with a lineup including Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead, and Twiztid.
In a statement, Static-X said it was “incredibly disappointed to share this news with our fans” but wants “to ensure that ALL of these 20th anniversary shows are ultimately able to play.”
In the meantime, Static-X will release a 20th anniversary remastered version of Machine on Feb. 18th.
The Bourbon Theatre show is now scheduled for April 9th!