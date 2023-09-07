Static-X premieres new single “Stay Alive” off upcoming ‘Project Regeneration: Vol. 2’ album

Static-X has premiered a new single called “Stay Alive,” a track off theirupcoming album, Project Regeneration: Vol. 2.

Like its predecessor, 2020’s Project Regeneration: Vol. 1, Vol. 2 features the final vocal recordings and compositions of late frontman Wayne Static. “Stay Alive,” which features lyrics about a “professional addict,” was one of the last songs Static was working on prior to his death in 2014.

“We knew that if we were going to release this song, we wouldn’t be able to tip toe around this tragic subject,” says bassist Tony Campos. “The first draft of the video was really hard for all of us to watch, so we ended up removing many of the more graphic scenes.”

“As dark as this piece of art may be, it is also a very honest representation of where Wayne was at during this controversial time,” Campos adds. “My hope is that when people see this, that they understand the cautionary tale that Wayne’s life ultimately became and can avoid some of those pitfalls.”

You can listen to “Stay Alive” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube. Project Regeneration: Vol. 2, which also features a previously released cover of Nine Inch Nails‘ “Terrible Lie,” is due out November 3.

Original Static-X members Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay reformed the band in 2018. Since then, they’ve been touring with an unidentified singer known only as Xer0, who wears a mask onstage replicating Static’s signature look.

Static-X will launch a U.S. co-headlining tour with Sevendust in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.