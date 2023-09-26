Static-X delays ﻿’Project Regeneration: Vol. 2’﻿ album to January

Static-X‘s upcoming Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 album will be arriving a few months later than originally scheduled.

The record, which was initially set to arrive on November 3, is now due out January 26, 2024.

Like 2020’s Project Regeneration: Vol. 1, Vol. 2 features the final vocal recordings and compositions by late frontman Wayne Static. It includes the previously released single “Stay Alive” and a cover of the Nine Inch Nails song “Terrible Lie.”

You can listen to clips of various Vol. 2 songs now via Static-X’s Facebook.

Both Project Regeneration albums feature surviving members of Static-X’s original Wisconsin Death Trip lineup — bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay — who reunited in 2018, four years after Static’s death in 2014. The reformed Static-X has since been touring with an unidentified singer simply known as Xer0, who wears a mask onstage replicating Static’s signature look.

Static-X will return to the road alongside Sevendust for the Machine Killer co-headlining tour, which kicks off October 6 in Houston.

