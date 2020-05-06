Statewide Testing Initiative Underway
Lincoln, NE (May 6, 2020) The first days of testing under the new TEST NEBRASKA initiative took samples from 491 people at stations in Grand Island and Omaha. Those samples were taken by State Patrol troopers to the statewide lab, located at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. The goal of the testing initiative, when fully up and running, is 3,000 tests per day.
Governor Pete Ricketts urged every citizen of the State to sign up at the special website, www.testnebraska.com, and register their profile. The state has purchased 540,000 tests, but to date only 123,000 people have signed up.
The Governor said the testing will allow the State to determine who has the virus, help them isolate, and inform those who have been in contact with people testing positive as well.
Also in Wednesday’s briefing, The Governor thanked Correctional Guards and Medical Personnel, saying they have done “a fantastic job” of keeping inmates safe in the State’s Prisons.
He also thanked the Nebraska National Guard, for contributions in numerous situations including the current response to the Corona Virus.