Statewide Ballot Questions and Governor’s Race Lifts Statewide Voter Turnout

November 9, 2022 4:25AM CST
(KFOR NEWS  November 9, 2022)   With 1,294 of the state’s 1,323 voting precincts reporting, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office calculates voter turnout to be 52.19%.

Arthur County had the highest voter turnout at 76.04%.  Scottsbluff County had the lowest voter turnout at 9.66%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.  Lancaster County had an impressive voter turnout of 54.28%.

