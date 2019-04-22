Statement Regarding Incident Involving KFRX Personality Matt McKay

Accusations of domestic assault against radio morning show host Matt McKay of KFOR’s sister station KFRX-FM, after an incident at his home in southeast Lincoln over the weekend.

Lincoln Police arrested the 41-year-old McKay, whose real name is Matt Rydberg, after a domestic issue early Sunday morning. Rydberg appeared in Lancaster County Court Monday afternoon, where he was charged with strangulation, a felony and his next court appearance is May 20th. His bond was set at 10% of $25,000, or $2,500.

KFOR’s parent company, Alpha Media USA, put out a statement late Monday afternoon, saying “Matt Rydberg is currently on leave. In light of recent news, Alpha’s main concern is for Matt and his family. We ask the public and media to respect their privacy. Alpha Media does not comment on internal personnel issues and has no further comment at this time.”