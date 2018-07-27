State Will Collect Millions More In Sales Tax
By Lincoln News
|
Jul 27, 2018 @ 5:37 PM

Nebraska is giving online businesses until 2019 to start collecting sales taxes on orders placed within the state.

The Department of Revenue announced Friday that so-called remote sellers must obtain a sales tax permit and begin collecting the tax by Jan. 1, 2019.

The decision follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave states the authority to force out-of-state online retailers to collect sales taxes on their behalf. Some lawmakers have sought a special session to formally adopt new requirements in Nebraska.

Nebraska loses out on an estimated $30 million to $40 million a year in state tax revenue from online purchases. Customers are legally required to report their online purchases when filing their income tax returns, but few people follow that law.

Some small businesses may be exempt.

The post State Will Collect Millions More In Sales Tax appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

State Officials Set Time For Execution of Convicted Murderer Endangered Missing Advisory Cancelled Governor Signs Japanese Trade Agreement Trail Files Court Motion To Search Alleged Crime Scene Scammer Claiming To Be Lincoln Officer In Taking Money From People Woman Arrested After Running Over Repo Man