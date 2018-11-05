State Volleyball Pairings Have Pius X, Waverly, Norris and Lutheran

Four Lincoln teams have made the field of 48 in the NSAA State High School Volleyball tournament, which starts Thursday here in Lincoln.

In Class A, Pius X will take on Millard South at 1:30pm Thursday on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.  At the same time on the south court, Waverly will play Alliance in Class B.

Also in the Class B field, Norris will face Omaha Duchesne in the 5:30pm match on the south court.

Lincoln Lutheran in Class C1 will square off against Columbus Scotus at 3:30pm over at Lincoln North Star.

Click the link below to see the all-class bracket.

State Volleyball Tournament Pairings

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Critics Call Nebraska Colleges’ Diversity Offices ‘Unnecessary’ NEB VB: Huskers Sweep Rutgers in Saturday Match Fatal Crash Leaves One Woman Dead, Daughter with Life-Threatening Injuries LPD Investigating Fatal Crash That Killed Lincoln Woman Portion of 48th Street to Close Monday Four Juveniles in Custody After Riverside School Threats