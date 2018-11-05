State Volleyball Pairings Have Pius X, Waverly, Norris and Lutheran

Four Lincoln teams have made the field of 48 in the NSAA State High School Volleyball tournament, which starts Thursday here in Lincoln.

In Class A, Pius X will take on Millard South at 1:30pm Thursday on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena. At the same time on the south court, Waverly will play Alliance in Class B.

Also in the Class B field, Norris will face Omaha Duchesne in the 5:30pm match on the south court.

Lincoln Lutheran in Class C1 will square off against Columbus Scotus at 3:30pm over at Lincoln North Star.

State Volleyball Tournament Pairings