State Troopers Distribute Masks to Truck Drivers
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division and Patrol Division distributed over 40,000 masks on April 20th, day one of their two day effort.
The masks were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NSP is working with the Nebraska Trucking Association, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, and the U.S. Postal Service on this distribution effort.
Nebraska is one of eight states working with federal agencies as part of this program.
“Our partners in the trucking industry have done heroic work over the last several weeks to keep American’s grocery store shelves stocked and transport critical supplies all over the country to help in the fight against COVID-19,”
said Captain Gerry Krolikowski, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “Our troopers are proud to be part of this effort to keep those drivers safe.”
Masks will again be distributed at nine locations on Thursday, April 30.