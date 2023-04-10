State Troopers Arrest Two People Following Monday Morning Pursuit In North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–Two people are in jail following an overnight pursuit in north Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol says it was just after 1am Monday that a reported stolen vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop conducted by Lincoln Police and a short time later, a state trooper saw a van speeding on Waverly Road near Highway 77. A pursuit started when the van would not stop, continuing southbound on Highway 77, then turned eastbound on Fletcher Avenue where attempts to stop it failed and the van hit a trooper’s patrol car.

The pursuit continued back south onto Highway 77, then eastbound onto Havelock Avenue, and eventually turned northbound at 70th Street before another trooper at Burlington Avenue was able to stop the van.

The driver, 37-year-old Robert Allen of York, and passenger, 27-year-old Angel Hauschild of Shelton, were arrested on drug related charges, including willful reckless driving, assault on a peace officer, flight to avoid arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, and driving with a revoked license.

Hauschild had an outstanding warrant was arrested for that offense, plus possession of methamphetamine. Both were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

The entire pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes.