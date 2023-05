STATE TRACK MEET: East’s Cappos Sets State Record In Shot Put, Kessler Wins Boys High Jump

OMAHA–(KFOR May 18)–A 41-year-old record at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet was broken on Wednesday, as Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos won the Class A title in shot put and broke a state record with a throw of 63 feet, 9 and 3/4 inches.

Cappos, an Arizona State track commit, broke the Class A meet record held by Omaha Central’s Larry Station since 1982. It was also the longest all-class throw in state meet history.

Lincoln Pius X’s Jackson Kessler won the boys high jump with a leap of 6-8, successfully defending his state title against Southwest’s Lukas Helms and Bellevue West’s Daevonn Hall, who each tied for second with a leap of 6-6. Other boys high jump finishers from Lincoln include Southwest’s Aidan Welch finishing fifth at 6-4; East’s Carter Templemeyer and Jang Dak both tied for sixth at 6-2, and Northeast’s Porter Bazil was eighth at 6-2.

On the girls side, the Lincoln East’s two-mile relay team captured the gold medal with a time of 9 minutes 13.18 seconds.

Here are the team standings and results from Wednesday.

BOYS CLASS A

Through Five Events

TEAM STANDINGS: Millard West 28, Lincoln Southwest 22, Omaha Westside 21, Lincoln East 16, Lincoln Pius X 14, Papillion-La Vista South 11, Omaha Central 11, Elkhorn South 10, Omaha Burke 10, Creighton Prep 10, Fremont 8, Lincoln High 7, Bellevue West 7, Kearney 5, Columbus 5, Norfolk 4, Grand Island 2, Gretna 2, Lincoln Northeast 1, North Platte 1.

FINAL RESULTS