State To Observe Juneteenth
LINCOLN, NE (June 17, 2021) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in expectation of federal legislation to be signed shortly and in accordance with state law, announced that state offices will be closed and teammates will be granted a day of leave for Juneteenth which will be observed on Friday, June 18, 2021.
State law provides that whenever federal employees receive a paid holiday, the State of Nebraska shall grant the same benefit to state teammates. Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military, and teammates engaged in other essential functions. All teammates should receive official instruction from their agency director or personnel representative.
A copy of the Governor’s proclamation can be found by clicking here.
City offices will remain open Friday.
READ MORE: Congress Passes Legislation To Make Juneteenth A Federal Holiday