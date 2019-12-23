State Submits Hemp Plan

(KFOR NEWS December 23, 2019) The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has submitted a state hemp plan for approval to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
USDA will have 60 days to review the Nebraska hemp plan before either approving it as is or suggesting changes to comply with federal standards.
For more information on the Nebraska Hemp Program and to view the Nebraska state hemp plan proposal that was submitted to USDA, visit NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/hemp.
