State Senators Launch Herbster Victim Witness Legal Defense Fund
LA VISTA –(News Release Apr. 26)– Today, a group of Nebraska state senators launched the Herbster Victim Witness Legal Defense Fund. The fund will provide support to individuals targeted in the courts by Charles Herbster for telling the truth about his misconduct. The fund is being led by state Senators Lou Ann Linehan, Joni Albrecht, Suzanne Geist, and Rita Sanders.
“Charles Herbster is trying to wield the judicial system as a weapon to silence his victims and others who have witnessed his misconduct,” the senators said in a joint statement. “Survivors of sexual assault and witnesses should be free to come forward and tell the truth. This fund will provide them the resources to do just that, countering Herbster’s attempts to intimidate and bully through the courts.”
Those seeking more information about the resources the fund can provide should reach out securely via email at [email protected]
. More information is available at HerbsterVictimWitnessFund.com.