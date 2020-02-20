State Senator Hopes To Meet With Schools On Property Tax Bill
LINCOLN–(AP Feb. 20)–Omaha Senator Lou Ann Linehan, who is pushing the Legislature’s main bill to lower property taxes, says she hopes to reach a deal with opponents who are trying to derail it out of concern that it could hurt the state’s K-12 public schools. Linehan says she will try to find an agreement with school officials who are lobbying against the measure. The bill has won support from farm and business groups and Gov. Pete Ricketts because it would lower taxes that have risen over the last decade. But school administrators, school boards and the state teachers’ union argue it would hinder their long-term spending flexibility.