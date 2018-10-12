State Penitentiary Report

The Omaha World Herald reports problems at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln are as bad, if not worse, than problems at the Tecumseh State Prison, where 2 deadly riots have erupted the past 3 years. A new state report says overcrowded cells and a shortage of staff at the State Pen. The report included an unscientific survey of staff indicating more than half felt unsafe coming to work, and nearly 80% would not recommend the job to a friend or family member.

