State Patrol Nets 163lbs of Marijuana on I-80 Traffic Stops Thursday

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested several people and seized more than 160 pounds of marijuana, THC products, and more than $216,000 in suspected drug money during multiple traffic stops Thursday, October 25.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a trooper observed a westbound Ford Explorer speeding near mile marker 379. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and conducted a search of the vehicle. The search revealed approximately $216,500 in suspected drug money.

The driver, Collin Duttaroy, 25, and passenger, Maung Wan, 26, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana, were cited for possession of money in violation of drug statutes. Another vehicle, a Toyota Carolla, which was also stopped for speeding, was determined to be travelling with the Explorer. The driver, Kyaw Linn, 23, also of Fort Wayne, Indiana was cited for the same charge. The investigation remains ongoing.

During two separate traffic stops Thursday evening, a trooper found large quantities of marijuana and other THC products. The two stops happened nearly simultaneously at approximately 8:45 p.m. just a few miles apart near Roscoe.

Near mile marker 135, a trooper stopped an eastbound Chevrolet Suburban for improperly parking on the shoulder of an exit. The trooper detected criminal activity during the traffic stop and conducted a search of the vehicle. The search revealed 104 pounds of marijuana hidden in duffel bags. The driver, Victor Villa, 24, of Minooka, Illinois was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

A few minutes later, another trooper saw a Nissan Sentra fail to stop at a stop sign at the exit at mile marker 133. During the stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle. A search revealed 59 pounds of marijuana, 49 THC vape cartridges, and 2.4 pounds of THC wax. The driver, Catherine Tuliano, 30, of Auburn, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both drivers were lodged in Keith County Jail.