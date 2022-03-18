State Patrol Asks For Help From The Public In Missing Persons Case
Lincoln, NE (March 18, 2022) The Nebraska State Patrol is renewing its request for information regarding the disappearance of Linda Dillard, who went missing last June in southeast Nebraska. The investigation is ongoing.
Dillard was last seen on June 16, 2021, in the rural Table Rock area. As part of the investigation, NSP and assisting agencies have conducted multiple searches in the area where Dillard was last seen. Investigators believe Dillard may have been the victim of a crime, which led to her disappearance.
Dillard was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black DKNY boxer brief shorts, and brown Birkenstock type sandals. Dillard is described as a white female, 5’0”, 130 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly dyed or wearing a wig). Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in this investigation. Tips can be made anonymously through Nebraska Crime Stoppers via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website,