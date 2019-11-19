State Patrol Arrests Suspect in California Officer Assault

State Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a person wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in California.
NSP received information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Hanson late Monday afternoon. At around 6:15 Monday evening, troopers were able to locate the vehicle Hanson was traveling in heading eastbound on Highway 2 near Nebraska City. Troopers performed a traffic stop just before the vehicle reached the Iowa border.
Hanson was taken into custody without incident. Troopers found methamphetamine on Hanson’s person, as well as a knife and sword in the vehicle.
Hanson was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a prohibited weapon, and a warrant from Fairfield, California. Hanson was lodged in Otoe County Jail.
The driver of the vehicle was found not to be involved and was released.
