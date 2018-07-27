State Officials Set Time For Execution of Convicted Murderer

Nebraska Department of Corrections officials Friday announced the time they plan to carry out the execution of convicted killer Carey Dean Moore.

In a news release, corrections director Scott Frakes said the execution, carried out by lethal injection, will happen at 10am on August 14 inside the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

“NDCS is adhering to those procedures (by state statute and Title 69, Chapter 11 of the Nebraska Administrative Code) to ensure the order of the court is enforced,” said Director Frakes.

That includes contacting witnesses who will be present for the execution. State law allows three witnesses to attend on behalf of Moore, in addition to one member of the clergy. Up to three witnesses may also attend on behalf of the victims’ families. Moore received a death sentence for the shooting deaths of Reuel Van Ness, Jr. and Maynard Helgeland in Omaha in 1979.

Director Frakes may designate up to six additional people to witness the execution, of which two must be professional members of the Nebraska news media.

