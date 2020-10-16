State Of Nebraska Renewing Covid Restrictions
Lincoln, NE (October 16, 2020) The State of Nebraska is taking 3 steps to address Covid 19. They were announced today by Governor Pete Ricketts.
Changes to Directed Health Measures:
1.) Hospitals will have to maintain 10% of their hospital beds if they want to keep doing elective surgeries. They will not be able to transfer patients in order to keep doing the surgeries.
2.) Indoor Gatherings: Will be limited to 50% of capacity of the venue for all indoor gatherings such as weddings and receptions. There will also be a limit of 8 per group.
3.) Bars and Restaurants: If you’re at a bar or restaurant you must remain seated unless you’re getting up to place an order, play a game, or go to the restroom. Table sizes will be limited to 8.
4.) Weddings and Funerals — Limiting the size of tables to 8 people, larger groups will have to be split up.
The Governor noted that “standing room only” will not be allowed at Bars and restaurants, especially around the upcoming Husker F0otball games.
Hospitals
1.) $40 Million dollars in Federal Cares Act money will be made available to Hospitals to bring in extra staff.
Renewed Emphasis on Slowing Down Virus
1.) Starting a campaign involving the “Three C’s”: Crowded places, confined spaces, and close contact. The Governor said all people need to keep those elements in place and avoid getting into them.
“Wear a mask, it is effective” the Governor said regarding personal space.
“We want to slow the spread of the virus to protect our hospital capacity” he said, “but we also need to protect our most vulnerable people in long term care communities.”
The Governor said he know people are tired of the restrictions, and said it pains him to restrict people’s personal liberties, but said we must all follow the guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.