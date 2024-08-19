State of Nebraska Joins Federal Lawsuit Against Live Nation-Ticketmaster

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Aug. 19)–Nebraska is the latest state to join the lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department against Live Nation-Ticketmaster for monopolizing and other unlawful conduct that violates the Sherman Act and Nebraska Antitrust laws.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Monday announced in an email the complaint alleges that Live Nation-Ticketmaster deprived music fans of ticketing innovation and forced them to use outdated technology, while paying more for tickets than fans in other countries.

“Ticketmaster and Live Nation dominate the market for live entertainment, and Nebraska consumers are frustrated with the extremely high fees charged by these companies. Nebraskans deserve the benefits of robust competition, and we look forward to working with our federal and state enforcement partners to make sure that Ticketmaster and Live Nation follow the law,” said Attorney General Hilgers.

Hilgers said Live Nation-Ticketmaster exercises its power over performers, venues, and independent promoters in ways that harm competition. Live Nation-Ticketmaster also imposes barriers to competition that limit the entry and expansion of its rivals.

Thirty-nine other states have joined the bipartisan effort against Live Nation-Ticketmaster. The Nebraska Department of Justice is asking the court to order Live Nation-Ticketmaster to stop its anticompetitive conduct, pay a civil penalty, and pay the costs and fees for litigating the case.