State Legislature Hears Two Bills on Opposite Sides of Elected vs. Appointed Positions
The legislature’s Government, Military, and Veterans Affairs committee heard two bills on Thursday that seem to contradict each other. One would authorize the appointment of county engineers and one would provide for election of election commissioners.
LB-744, introduced by Senator Carol Blood of Bellevue, would allow county engineers to be appointed by the county board in certain counties throughout the state.
“What has happened along the way is that the county engineer and the county board have statutory duties related to road improvements that conflict with state statute,” explained Blood. “The purpose of this bill is to resolve current conflicting language, and result in a more efficient and less bureaucratic government.”
Blood continued saying that ultimately, the county board will set the budget and expectations. “This is very important when we speak about public safety, saving tax payer dollars, and creating transparency and accountability in government,” said Blood.
LB-1022, introduced by Lincoln Senator Matt Hansen, would require all county election commissioners be elected rather than appointed.
Senator Hansen said he met with Civic Nebraska and looked at the current statutes about the currently appointed commissioners are “in direct conflict with the Nebraska Constitution that calls for the election of all county officers.”
Hansen went on to say that the Attorney General believed under state statute, election commissioners are defined as county officers due to taking an oath and have a set four year term. This makes the appointment go against the State Constitution.
