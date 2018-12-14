State Leaders Celebrate The Birthday of National Guard

A special celebration at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday helped commemorate the 382nd birthday of the National Guard.

Nebraska National Guard’s commander in chief, Governor Pete Ricketts, gave a few remarks. He said he’s proud of the men and women who put on the uniform everyday.

Ricketts said he’s especially pleased with the millenial generation and their efforts to volunteer in serving the Nebraska National Guard.

“They are continuing the 382-year-old tradition of stepping up to defend their fellow citizens,” the governor added.

The National Guard is a unique and essential element of the U.S. military.

Founded in 1636 as a citizen force organized to protect families and towns from hostile attacks, National Guard Soldiers now hold civilian jobs or attend college while maintaining their military training part time, always ready to defend the American way of life in the event of an emergency.

Nebraska National Guard Major General Daryl Bohac also spoke at Friday’s celebration, saying there’s always been a special link between soldiers and Nebraskans.

“It is this connection that leads to care packages being sent by Nebraskans, who may not even know the soldier or airman that’s deployed,” Bohac mentioned in his remarks.

On Dec. 23, the Nebraska National Guard will celebrate their 164 years of service to the state.